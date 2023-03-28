Sorry! no fries

Potato shortage blamed on seasonality of the crop

Small traders bear the brunt of import ban

The restriction on the importation of vegetables has led to a significant reduction of the vegetables importation bill as according to the available statistics.

The country’s vegetables import bill has decreased from P375.6 million in 2021 to P176.9 million in 2022, further augmenting government's efforts to support local farmers and foster agricultural independence. Despite that, the restriction has its own darker side with the country currently hit by shortage if not absence of potatoes.

...