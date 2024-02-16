Soldier convicted of manslaughter

Justice Michael Leburu of the Gaborone High Court has convicted Lance Corporal Randy Motlhokodise of manslaughter in the case involving the death of Onalethata Ketlhalefile.

The court heard that on or about the 31st of August, Motlhokodise gave Ketlhalefile a ride from Dibete to Malotwane.

It is alleged that Ketlhalefile alighted at the Malotwane turn-off, and a scuffle ensued when he demanded his P10 change.

According to court documents, Ketlhalefile threatened to kidnap the child who was seated in the front seat if he was not given his change.

Motlhokodise refused to pay, and Ketlhalefile acted on his threat, grabbing the child and attempting to pull him out through the window.

In response, an angry Motlhokodise drove off with Ketlhalefile hanging onto the combi.

Ketlhalefile eventually lost his grip, got swept under, and was run over.

Eyewitnesses testified that Motlhokodise kept driving for some time before eventually stopping.

He loaded Ketlhalefile into the combi, offloaded other passengers, and claimed he was taking him to the hospital, only to later dump the injured man in the bush near Sir Seretse Khama Airport, where he died.

In delivering the judgment, Justice Leburu stated that the convict failed to exercise the duty of care he was supposed to show to the deceased.

The judge emphasized that Motlhokodise’s actions had a direct link to the cause of Ketlhalefile’s death.

Motlhokodise was found guilty of manslaughter, and the judge ordered that he be fingerprinted to check for any previous convictions before his scheduled mitigation on March 6th.