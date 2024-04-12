Seanokeng breathes life into Ramotlabaki

Ramotlabaki was the place to be this past Saturday (March 30th, 2024) as the village hosted the inaugural Seanokeng Camp Festival featuring live performances from Dr. Vom, La Timmy and more.

Ramotlabaki is commonly known as a small fisherman’s village tucked away in the riverbanks of the Limpopo in the Kgatleng District.

However, last weekend Ramotlabaki came to life with the first ever Seanokeng Camp Festival bringing a music concert to their doorstep.

The festival was officially opened by Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Mabuse Pule.

Pule noted that Seanokeng Camp Festival is linked to the ministry’s ambitions in community development.

He said, “It is our intention as the ministry to increase opportunities for economic growth, job creation and food security.”

Following the formalities, the concert was brought to life by an electrifying performance by La Timmy to energize revellers.

The ‘Dubula’ hit maker along with his signature electronic drum kit set the bar for a fun festival with his infectious drum patterns and strong set list.

He was followed by Dikgong Inc. who performed the event theme song as an ode to the festival and Ramotlabaki village.

Audiences were in for a treat as Dr. Vom touched the stage with his iconic hit ‘Tsaya Thobane’. Revellers got the chance to march around the venue with Dr. Vom as he performed his show stopper.

He made way for the hometown hero Veveveh to represent his home village with his offering ‘Nthekele biri’.

Towards the evening there was a change of pace as Sebaga hit the stage accompanied by Ms Abbey to serenade the audience with a blend of silky vocals and a piercing saxophone masterclass.

The event was shut down by Juju Boy rocking attendees with his biggest hits. A highlight of the evening was witnessing the crowd sing along to his hit song ‘Hurt Me’ as he closed the night.

With a commendable first effort at the Seanokeng Camp Festival, many left satisfied and excited for what is to come for the newly introduced festival.