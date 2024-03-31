Ramoreboli’s CAF journey

Galaxy Coach finds silver linings after CAF Championship exit

Following their elimination from the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stages by Simba FC of Tanzania, Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli remains optimistic about the team’s performance.

Despite this setback, it marks the second time the Galaxy Stars have reached the group stage in the Champions League competition.

There were moments of triumph, notably when Galaxy soared to the top after securing their first away victory against Moroccan giants, Wydad AC.

However, their journey to the quarter-finals was cut short as the mining town boys suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat against Simba of Tanzania.

Reflecting on their campaign, Ramoreboli expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress.

He acknowledged the maturity and growth displayed by his players and believes they are poised to reach even greater heights in the future.

Ramoreboli fondly recalls pivotal moments, such as their resilient performance against Vipers away, where they staged a remarkable comeback and dominated the game under challenging circumstances.

Similarly, defeating Orlando Pirates away, despite widespread skepticism, stands out as one of their proudest achievements.

“These moments will forever be etched in my heart, and I am immensely proud of the team. Our ability to win matches despite numerous injuries showcased our preparation and determination to deliver strong performances in the tournament. While we aimed for balance, our biggest challenge lay in converting opportunities,” remarked Ramoreboli.

Acknowledging their shortcomings, Ramoreboli conceded that winning their three home games could have secured their advancement to the next stage.

However, he views setbacks as learning opportunities rather than reasons for discouragement.

“In hindsight, qualifying for the group stage again next season necessitates hard work, improved profiling, and commitment from players to excel. It’s not solely the technical team that gains lessons; everyone learns, including administrators. These experiences teach us invaluable lessons, highlighting areas for improvement,” added Ramoreboli, underscoring the collective effort required for future success.