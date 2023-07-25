Connect with us

Infotrac wants judges replaced

DISCREDITED: Justice Walia

Says Justice Walia concealed conflict of interest The dispute between diamond mining company- Debswana, and Infotrac (PTY) Ltd, over a P110million consultancy contract took an interesting twist this week with the spy firm punching holes on the merits of the judges presiding over the high profile appeal. In the latest episode of the drama, Infotrac […]

