PRIDE IN OUR PRIDES

WATCH: Decimated lion prides in the Okavango Delta rangelands are making a comeback, thanks to an innovative programme that helps reduce human-lion conflict in the area.

When nations from across the globe made pledges towards achieving the world's collective climate goals at the COP27 summit in Egypt last month, closer to home, a conservancy organization was already steps ahead.

Communities Living Among Wildlife Sustainably, aka CLAWS, has responded to the urgent need to develop innovative approaches to promote people’s coexistence with animals.

The non-profit organization works with ...