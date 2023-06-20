Connect with us

Politics

Plot to assault Butale revealed

Plot to assault Butale revealed
BPF PRESIDENT: Butale

I am not funded by the BDP - BPF President On Friday, the President of Botswana Patriotic Front, Biggie Butale, was once again reinstated by Lobatse High Court as the party’s president, overturning his Monday suspension by his party’s National Executive Committee. Justice Michael Motlhabi ordered the fighting parties to come back to court on […]

