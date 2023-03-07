Pastor made to pay

Marriage breakdown spells bad news for pastor's pockets after late night visits

Tuesday was a day of mixed emotions in court for a heartbroken Salajwe man, whose desperate pleas to his estranged wife to return home and help him raise their kids fell on deaf ears.

Alfred Kgano will at least have P20, 000 to dry his tears, however, after Mogoditshane Customary Court found Pastor, Onkamile Olefile guilty of wrecking the father-of-two’s decade-long marriage to Onkemetse Kgano.

Presiding over the scandal, Kgosi Tswina Mochudi told the unemployed Man of God he has two years to settle the ...