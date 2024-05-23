Orange Botswana powers Olympic dreams

Orange Botswana has stepped up in a big way, announcing a massive sponsorship deal for Team Botswana as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The company’s generous contribution, valued at P1,680,000, is set to give the athletes a significant boost in their quest for Olympic glory.

Through their CSR initiative, Orange Botswana is providing each of the six qualified athletes with P50,000, while the relay team will receive P60,000.

Additionally, the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) will get P150,000 to support Team Botswana’s Olympic campaign.

On top of the cash sponsorship, Orange Botswana is committing over P1.1 million in-kind to the BNOC, which will be used for marketing support.

During the sponsorship handover, Orange Botswana CEO Nene Maiga emphasized the company’s dedication to sports development in Botswana. “Our commitment to sport is not just financial. It’s about fostering growth and supporting our athletes’ journey to Olympic success, which demands dedication, intensive training, and access to top resources. We are proud to provide the financial support needed to help our athletes pursue their dreams without the burden of training costs, travel expenses, and equipment procurement,” said Maiga.

Maiga also hinted that more funds could be allocated if additional athletes qualify before the cutoff date.

BNOC Representative Colonel Botsang Tshenyego expressed deep gratitude for Orange’s continuous support. “Orange Botswana has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the development of sports in Botswana. Their unmatched contributions in cash and in-kind across different sporting codes have been vital. Sponsorships are the engines and oxygen of sports,” said Colonel Tshenyego.

With Orange Botswana’s backing, Team Botswana is set to shine on the world stage, bringing hope and excitement to the nation as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics!