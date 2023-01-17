Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

By

Published

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up
TAOLO LUCAS

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Minister Kgotla Autlwetse, said that 11 Sub-Districts that were approved for upgrading under Phase 1 included, Goodhope, Molepolole, Mogoditshane, Letlhakeng, Mahalapye, Tutume, Boteti, Maun, Okavango, Tsabong and Hukuntsi while the remaining 11 were to be included under the next financial year from April this year. The voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to politicians to get their views on this move.
Taolo Luc...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Fear in the classroom Fear in the classroom

News

Fear in the classroom

'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...

27/12/2022
Sparkling with glass Sparkling with glass

Business

Sparkling with glass

Impact Fund uplifts Maun women while the environment says 'cheers' Despite the humble nature of her stall, it was still good enough to catch...

20/12/2022
Vee cries foul Vee cries foul

News

Vee cries foul

Singer's deleted posts on " Farouk" gets tongues wagging Just when the storm surrounding Vee Mampeezy’s divorce from Kagiso Sento had settled, the pint-sized...

14/12/2022
Got him! Got him!

News

Got him!

*Suspected double killer's arrest reveals further skeletons

13/12/2022
Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters

News

Mbulawa’s fight for the hearts of voters

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...

13/12/2022
Woman in court for murder Woman in court for murder

News

Woman in court for murder

In the wake of 16 days of activism against gender based violence a 33- year old woman of Sedie ward in Maun has been...

12/12/2022
Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022 Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022

Entertainment

Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022

Disco artist clinches two Bomu awards Popular Disco artist, Kehakgametse Kehakgametse known as Khoza Mkhozeni in the music circles left the disco lovers brimming...

09/12/2022
Ashes to ashes Ashes to ashes

News

Ashes to ashes

Burnt to death woman gets LGBTQ community worried Was she murdered or did she die in a freak fire accident? That is the question...

07/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.