Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Minister Kgotla Autlwetse, said that 11 Sub-Districts that were approved for upgrading under Phase 1 included, Goodhope, Molepolole, Mogoditshane, Letlhakeng, Mahalapye, Tutume, Boteti, Maun, Okavango, Tsabong and Hukuntsi while the remaining 11 were to be included under the next financial year from April this year. The voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to politicians to get their views on this move.

Taolo Luc...