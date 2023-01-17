Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

You May Also Like
News
'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...
Business
Impact Fund uplifts Maun women while the environment says 'cheers' Despite the humble nature of her stall, it was still good enough to catch...
News
Singer's deleted posts on " Farouk" gets tongues wagging Just when the storm surrounding Vee Mampeezy’s divorce from Kagiso Sento had settled, the pint-sized...
News
Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...
News
In the wake of 16 days of activism against gender based violence a 33- year old woman of Sedie ward in Maun has been...
Entertainment
Disco artist clinches two Bomu awards Popular Disco artist, Kehakgametse Kehakgametse known as Khoza Mkhozeni in the music circles left the disco lovers brimming...
News
Burnt to death woman gets LGBTQ community worried Was she murdered or did she die in a freak fire accident? That is the question...