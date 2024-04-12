No freedom yet for taxi killer suspect

*Bail hearing postponed for the third time

The primary suspect Bakang Masole in the infamous 2023 murder case of Molepolole taxi driver Phenyo Jakoba has been further remanded in custody by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

After he was reported missing for a week, Jakoba’s decomposed body was discovered at Mosinki lands.

Jakoba’s lifeless body was found in an abandoned yard by children who happened to be passing by.

He was identified by his distinctive attire, comprising brown slippers and trousers, and was covered with a blanket.

The court postponed the bail hearing for the third time after learning that Masole was yet to submit his written bail application as ordered by court during the last mention.

He had earlier opted to make a written application to be submitted before the next mention.

In his defence Masole told court that he had in fact hand-written his application, but could not make copies for court as the prison officials failed to provide him with a photocopying machine.

Court then made a decision to postpone the bail hearing in the absence of the substantive prosecutor Pascal Mahandu, who had sent his colleague Neo Molelekwa to appear on his behalf.

The first bail hearing on 19th February this year was postponed due to the unavailability of a Magistrate and had to be deferred again the next day on 20th March with the accused advised to familiarise himself with the new Bail Act of 4th March 2024.

Masole is accused of murdering 35- year- old Jakoba and making away with his Honda Fit on November 9th, 2023.

The 23- year- old Masole will be back in court next week for his bail hearing.