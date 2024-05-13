No arrests in Matshelagabedi murder

Matsiloje police officers are yet to arrest suspect(s) in the gruesome murder of a 54 -year-old man of Tumediso ward in Matshelagabedi village.

The deceased who worked as a nurse at Boikhutso clinic was found dead yesterday around 1200 hours at his house.

Confirming the incident, Matsiloje Station Commander, Superintendent Oteng Ngada said the deceased was killed and his body dumped in the backyard of his house in a screen walled yard.

“No lead as to the arrest of the perpetrators and the search is ongoing. A postmortem was conducted at the scene and the corpse was handed to the parents for burial,” added Matsiloje top cop.

He went on to say the deceased was staying alone and last seen by close associates around the 20th of April.