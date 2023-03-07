National geographic premieres Nkashi documentary ahead of annual Nkashi classic

National Geographic Society (NGS) will next week Tuesday, March 7th, premier its Setswana documentary film, Nkashi: Race for the Okavango, as polers from all over villages along the Okavango Delta prepare for the annual Nkashi race, to be held in Maun in August.

The premier will take place in Maun on the 7th and in Gaborone on March, 09th. National Geographic made the announcement this week in collaboration with De Beers Mining Company through their Okavango Eternal partnership.

“The film, made in Setswana in collaboration with Batswana filmmakers, showcases the wonder and importance of ...