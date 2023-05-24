Suspected goat thief dies in police cells

A 48-year-old man suspected to have stolen a goat reportedly died in police holding cells this week Monday after being badly assaulted by the mob the previous night. It is alleged that the Mmathethe, Tebogo ward native was on his way home from entertainment on Sunday around midnight when he tried stealing his neighbour’s goat […]
In this article:Bigani Bapindi, death in police cell, goat thief, Goodhope Police
