Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Suspected goat thief dies in police cells

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Corpse in a morgue

A 48-year-old man suspected to have stolen a goat reportedly died in police holding cells this week Monday after being badly assaulted by the mob the previous night. It is alleged that the Mmathethe, Tebogo ward native was on his way home from entertainment on Sunday around midnight when he tried stealing his neighbour’s goat […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Goodhope police robbed of AK-47 rifles

Catching the police off guard, four men armed with knives and axes reportedly stormed and robbed Goodhope police station of 14 AK-47 service rifles...

28/06/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.