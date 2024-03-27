Murder in a bar

A 35-year-old man from Kgaimena ward in Loologane village, Kweneng west, has his charges upgraded from grievous harm to murder, which carries a death penalty.

The suspect Odirile Tshwaranang is believed to have murdered a Zimbabwean, Joseph Marufu on March 5, 2024 at Seitsante lands near Diphuduhudu in Kweneng District.

Prosecution indicated that the matter was initially registered as grievous harm but had to be changed to murder when the victim who was admitted at the hospital in a critical condition died.

Sources have revealed that Tshwaranang killed Marufu over a P50 debt he owed to their mutual friend called Raoshi.

Apparantly Marufu demanded immediate payment from Tshwaranang until he got annoyed and told Marufu off, arguing that he couldnt understand why Marufu was more worried about the debt than the Raoshi who was with them at the time and not even complaining.

Marufu allegedly grabbed Tshwaranang with his neck and assaulted him.

However after the fight, Marufu offerred Tshwaranang a beer and when he refused the offer he attacked him again.

In retaliation, Tshwarang felled Marufu to the ground in one fell swoop of a knobkerrie blow on the forehead and another one on the knee.

The matter was later reported to the police who took Marufu to Ngware Clinic where he was later referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Later on December 26th, 2023, Marufu was referred to Princess Marina Hospital where he died.

Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi ruled that Tshwaranang be remanded in custody till the next mention set for March 28th, 2024.