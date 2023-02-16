Connect with us

More charges laid against Tajbhai

MURDER SUSPECT: Tajbhai

No bail for suspected Molepolole taxi-driver killer

The 33-year-old man accused of shooting a Molepolole taxi driver in cold blood and torching his car has had three extra charges laid against him.

As well as murder, robbery and malicious damage to property, Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai is now facing further charges of: theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of both a firearm and ammunition.

The suspected killer, who is of Indian descent, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court for status hearing earlier today (Thursday 16 February) where he was once again remanded in custod...


