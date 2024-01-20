Mob assaults suspected thief to death

In a tragic incident in Molepolole’s Bokone ward, a 36-year-old man met his demise last Thursday after an enraged mob took the law into their own hands, assaulting him severely when he attempted to break into two houses.

The deceased’s elder brother, concerned when he couldn’t locate his sibling, reported his absence to the police.

To his shock, the authorities informed him that his younger brother was hospitalized at Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Upon visiting the hospital, he was informed that the brother had been referred to Princess Marina Hospital and, tragically, had passed away upon arrival.

Superintendent Jacob Molapong, the station commander at Molepolole police, revealed that the police received a report about the man being arrested by the mob after attempting the break-ins.

The police took the suspect to the station, but upon discovering head injuries, rushed him to Scottish Livingstone Hospital. Subsequently, he was referred to Princess Marina Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Superintendent Molapong explained, “On Tuesday around midnight, we received a report from Bokone ward, and upon arrival at the scene, the police took the suspect to the office. Since they discovered he had head injuries, they rushed him to Scottish Livingstone Hospital. He was then referred to Princess Marina Hospital, where he later died.”

A murder case has been opened, and the police are actively searching for the suspects. Superintendent Molapong appealed to the public for assistance, urging them to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

However, the Station Commander noted that there were no previous cases implicating the deceased. The post-mortem was conducted last Tuesday, and the police are awaiting the report.