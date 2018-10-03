Missing man found dead

Nearly three weeks after he mysteriously disappeared while in the company of his wife, a Kanye man’s body was this week found hanging from a tree at Pitsaneng ward.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the police called off a search party following the discovery of Kabelo Wadikgomo’s decomposed body at the foot of a hill in the village.

Police have confirmed that the 62-year-old Wadikgomo’s body was found by some locals who were fetching fire wood.

According to Kanye Police Station Commander, Mmoloki Mogale, Wadikgomo mysteriously went missing from home on the 8th, September 2018, while in company of his wife. “The wife told us that they had been driving goats into the kraal when her husband disappeared. She said her husband was on the other side of the kraal but when she called him out, he did not respond. She said she then tried looking for him but he was no where to be seen.”

Wadikgomo allegedly had a habit of disappearing and returning home after some time and when he did not show up after two days, the wife filed a missing person report at Kanye police station.

The deceased is due to undergo a postmortem to establish the cause of his death.