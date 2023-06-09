Men and boys to exchange Godly lessons

This Saturday 10th June, men and boys will convene at the G-West Phase 2 Park to sharpen each other and speak all things male-related during an all day bootcamp themed “Manhood-God’s way”.

Entrance is free for this bootcamp which will kick off at 2pm and run late into the night.

Its main mandate is to create a platform where men and boys can come together to support and build one another through life-changing dialogues and activities.

“The event isn't for those who have failed and it doesn't come with any form of stigma. We are basically attempting to rebuild that societal support structure...