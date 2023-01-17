Masisi wields his axe abroad

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is continuing with appointments of envoys to represent the country's interests in strategic countries abroad.

Mid last year, Masisi wielded his axe, recalling some of the career diplomats and replacing them with his preferred choices

Envoys in key duty stations such as London, Berlin, Nairobi, Windhoek and Maputo were recalled by the President in a major shake-up.

In a recent shock move, Masisi has replaced Botswana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Collen Vixen Kelapile, with the current Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dr...