Makwengwe’s red snipers

Tafic boosted by exciting new arrivals

A week before the start of the season, TAFIC Football Club Chairman, Tumelo Toteng boldly declared that his team would finish in the top 8. The declaration was laughed off as wishful thinking from the youthful chairman, who just a couple of months previously had threatened to quit the club amid allegations of a failed coup to oust him.

11 games into the season and Toteng’s prediction doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore!

The newly-promoted Francistown giant’s currently occupy seventh spot, well within striking distance of the top three.

Under the tutelage of experienced gaffer, Philemon Makwengwe, The Reds seem to have rediscovered their ‘Undipe ndi kupe’ (tiki taka) flair they became synonymous with in the 80s and early 90s.

With this new found swag, fans returned to the stadium in droves, helping turn both the Obed Itani Chilume and Council stadia into fortresses.

But how far can TAFIC go this season?

Although their form dipped towards the end of the year, when they went winless in their last three matches, Toteng’s lofty expectations have not been shaken.

“There’s no limit to our ambition and that of our financier Petro Hyper. We believe that with good and calm leadership the glory days will finally return to TAFIC,” he told Voice Sport this week.

The Chairman revealed they have a solid plan to turn around the team’s fortunes, by bringing in the right personnel both at technical and management level.

“We’re happy with our technical team, and we’re trying our level best to bring in the players they want,” said the newly elected Botswana Football League (BFL) Board Director.

The chairman said the acquisition of defensive midfielder, Ronny Leagetse, from Eleven Angels and speedy striker, Onkabetse Makgantai is testament to their commitment to turn TAFIC into formidable force.

Echoing the chairman’s confidence, Head Coach, Makwengwe was equally forthcoming when talking about Matjimenyenga’s ambition.

“We were never not contenders, but we’re smart enough not to put pressure on ourselves. Our intention is to camp on the opposition box, and still block at the back. That is why we brought in Leagetse and Makgantai,” he said, adding, “Who doesn’t know that Makgantai is a classy finisher?” .

The coach believes this exciting double acquisition will see his team become a serious threat.

With games against Township Rollers, Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy still to come in the first round of fixtures, it will soon be seen just how serious a threat Tafic can be.

Makwengwe further said they are also admirers of their former forward, currently on the books of Rollers, Mbatshi Elias.

“He’d be a good addition to our squad. He knows the culture, and he is well loved here, but it is out of our hands; if his team want him here, he’ll come, if they don’t we won’t pursue him,” was Makwengwe’s assessment.