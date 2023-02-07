Popa’s angels anguish

Ghetto thriller ends even

Although the build-up was blighted by confusion, with uncertainty over when and where the fixture would be played, Eleven Angels and Township Rollers made amends for the pre-match hiccups, treating fans to a thrilling encounter at a packed Old Francistown Stadium on Saturday.

In terms of history and finances, the two sides exist in different worlds.

However, there was nothing to separate David from Goliath after an absorbing 90 minutes in Ghetto, as Seemo Mpatane’s Premier League newbies held-on for a famous point in their first-ever meeting with the 16-tim...