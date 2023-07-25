Connect with us

Business

Hoops for hope

Hoops for hope
SLAM DUNK: Action form the official launch(L),MOVING THE POSTS: The academy aim to shake up b/ball in Ghetto(R)

Basketball Academy gets Ghetto bouncing For the duo of Katlego and Tshepho Matenge, sports and business are two tributaries of one lake, woven together by a waterfall of passion and love. The bubbly young couple are the founders of Bokamoso Junior Basketball Academy, a new organisation set to shake up the sports scene in Francistown. […]

