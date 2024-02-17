Lesego Chombo embarks on Miss World journey

Today marks the departure of Lesego Chombo, Miss World Botswana, as she sets off for the highly anticipated Miss World Pageant scheduled for March 9th in Mumbai, India.

Amidst a backdrop of cheers and well-wishes, Chombo bid farewell to her beloved supporters, accompanied by her family, entourage, and the top 10 finalists of Miss Botswana.

Radiating confidence and enthusiasm, the bubbly beauty queen expressed her eagerness for the new experiences that await her on the global stage.

Chombo emphasized her determination to showcase Botswana’s unique beauty and culture, aiming to firmly establish the nation on the international map.

In her own words, she stated, “I’m looking forward to sharing every single bit of our country with the world so they can see what a diamond country we are.”

While keeping details of her attire for the Miss World Pageant under wraps, Chombo assured that Botswana will be represented with grace and pride on the prestigious platform.

In her final message to the people of Botswana, Chombo expressed profound gratitude for their unwavering love and support. “I am deeply humbled by their enduring kindness and encouragement,” she remarked.

As Lesego Chombo embarks on this remarkable journey, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of a nation, poised to shine brightly on the global stage.

The entire nation stands behind her, cheering her on as she represents Botswana with grace and dignity at the Miss World Pageant.