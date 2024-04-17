Killer brother

Brother strangles older brother to death with a shoelace

A 28- year-old man of Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole village was on Monday this week remanded in police custody by Molepolole Magistrates court for allegedly murdering his older brother in cold blood.

The suspect, Pelotelele Monageng is accused of strangling 42- year- old Obusitswe Monageng to death with a shoe lace last week Wednesday.

His unresponsive body was allegedly found lying on the bed by his sister’s boyfriend on Thursday morning and he was rushed to Scottish Livingstone Memorial Hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.

At the time the family had no reason to suspect any foul play until the body was taken to the mortuary. Upon closer inspection the sister noticed bruises on the corpse’s neck which aroused murder suspicions.

Later that day, while the family was still reeling in shock and trying to find answers to who could have killed Obusitswe, the younger brother, Pelotelele reportedly confessed to the the hideous crime.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest and he was arraigned before court on Monday to answer for the alleged crime.

With murder being a serious crime under the laws of Botswana that can attract a death sentence or many years behind bars, prosecution requested that he be remanded in custody and also to allow for further investigations.

Pelotelele’s next mention date has been scheduled for May 13th, 2024