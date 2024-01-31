KFC opens 19th local outlet

Mogoditshane residents are in for more finger-licking good times as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) opened its second outlet in the area and its 19th in the country.

When officially opening the store over the weekend, KFC representative, Ms Allana expressed gratitude to the people of Mogoditshane and the nation of Botswana for embracing the popular franchise with open arms.

“At KFC, we recognize the importance of contributing to the communities we serve, and our presence here is not just about chicken; it’s about fostering growth and opportunity. This new establishment aligns seamlessly with Botswana’s aspirations for progress and diversification, and we are committed to being a positive force for economic development in this region,” she said.

Allana added it was important to underscore KFC’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food quality, hygiene, and customer service.

“Our customers deserve nothing but the best, and we take pride in adhering to strict regulations and best practices to ensure a safe and delightful dining experience for all,” she declared.

Allana further said KFC envisions a positive and collaborative relationship with the local community, where they can support local farmers, source ingredients locally, and invest in skills development programs.

“Our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects, such as KFC Add Hope, have been instrumental in making a difference in the lives of many. Currently supporting 11 beneficiaries across the country and providing over 650 children with three meals per day, we are committed to being a source of hope and support,” she said, describing the new outlet as not just a restaurant but a hub for the community.

“It is going to create new jobs and have a positive impact on the society’s livelihoods. Our commitment to hiring locally, especially focusing on youth, reflects our dedication to being an active and responsible member of this community. Beyond job creation, the economic impact of this restaurant cannot be overstated. We are here to grow together, prosper together, and create a legacy of success,” she said.

She further stated that KFC commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, is to make this restaurant a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

“Our hiring practices prioritize diversity, and our menu caters to a wide range. We believe in bringing people together over a shared love for delicious food, and everyone is welcome at our table,” she concluded.