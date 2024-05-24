Jealous man kills girlfriend in grisly attack

In a chilling case that has shocked the community, a Molepolole Magistrates court has remanded a Sojwe man in custody, charged with the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Keitumetse Modiko, a student at Matsha Junior Secondary School.

Katlego Moledi, 20, stands accused of murdering Modiko over suspicions of infidelity.

On May 11th, Moledi allegedly lured Modiko to a secluded field, where he brutally attacked her, smashing her head with a rock.

Realizing the gravity of his actions, Moledi panicked and attempted to take his own life by ingesting a disinfectant.

According to reports, he was found on the ground, foaming at the mouth.

He was rushed to a clinic and later transferred to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The horrific details emerged when Moledi, after being questioned about his suicide attempt, confessed to killing Modiko and abandoning her body in the field. Her lifeless body was subsequently discovered.

The prosecution has argued for Moledi’s continued remand, highlighting that the investigation is still in its early stages and crucial statements are yet to be recorded.

Moledi, who completed Form 3 in 2022, is now facing the full weight of the law.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 6th, 2024.