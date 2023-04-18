‘It wasn’t me, I was possessed!’

Cellphone snatcher blames theft on demon

“I am asking for forgiveness my worship. I woke up early that day and a demon possessed me to snatch a cellphone. I wanted money to go back to Zimbabwe to see my father,” stuttered Prince Ndebele, an explanation that caused smirks, raised eyebrows and titters of laughter in Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old and his homeboy, Solwa Ndodana Chuma, 26, are accused of stealing a cellphone in Gerald Estates on the morning of Saturday 8 April.

They allegedly snatched a Huawei Y5, valued at P1, 900, out of the hands of a start...