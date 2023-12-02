Frustrated Bangwato royals abort Kgotla meeting

Bamangwato royals remain undeterred in their determination to hold a Kgotla meeting, despite the government’s denial of permission today for the gathering.

In a meeting attended by fewer than 50 individuals today, Amigo Nthebolang, one of the royal uncles, asserted their commitment to proceeding with their plans despite frustrations from the government.

Nthebolang expressed disappointment over the government’s refusal to permit the use of their Kgotla for announcing the designated regent identified by Paramount Chief Kgosikgolo Ian Khama, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa.

Despite legal advice prompting the cancellation of today’s meeting, Nthebolang assured attendees that a new meeting, to be held in their Kgotla, would be announced soon. “We will make an announcement of the new meeting soon and this time it will take place and in our kgotla,” he said.

During the gathering, Nthebolang provided an update on Kgosikgolo Ian Khama’s well-being in South Africa, emphasizing that he was leading a better life than when in Botswana.

Attendees called for a vigorous stance against the government, advocating for the return of Bakgatla Kgosikgolo Kgafela II and Khama to spearhead the country’s constitutional review.

They stressed the importance of upholding their human rights and decried the perceived mistreatment of their tribe, asserting the need for change.

The intended agenda for the meeting, the announcement of Kgosi Peter Khama as the Acting Regent, was disclosed by Nthebolang, as Kgosi Serogola Seretse faced strong opposition from tribal leadership.

Mogalakwe Mogalakwe, another royal uncle, urged people not to support the ruling Botswana Democratic Party in the upcoming elections, citing a need for reform and rectification of perceived wrongdoings. “We need to mend the country,” he said, much to the delight of the modest crowd that had gathered.