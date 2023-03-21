Inquest into Sasa Klass plane crash nears completion

Two witness, Criminal Investigating Officer and a civilian to testify last

The ongoing inquest into the helicopter crash that caused the death of a celebrated singer, rapper and song writer, Sarona Motlhagodi popularly known as Sasa Klaas is now left with two witnesses to conclude.

The incident occurred on March 5th, 2021 when 27-year-old Motlhagodi had accompanied her friend Leonard Matenje to his game farm at Xumabee near Sojwe in Kweneng District.

It was revealed by the prosecution last Friday during continuation of the inquest before Molepolole Magistrate’s Court that the last t...