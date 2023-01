Bonnie Basima’s love for Marshmallows inspired her to open Botswana’s first ever Marshmallow confectionery.

Chubby Bunny Marshmallows is home to Botswana’s first ever indigenous Marshmallows having over 21 marshmallow flavours including Mmilo, Kgeru, Morula, Lerotse and Mmupudu.

27 year old Basima from Otse Village started her confectionery business in 2020 just before the Covid-19 lockdown. She experienced marshmallow making for the first time in 2012 during a visit to Cape Town and she was left fascinated!

After the experience, she set out to learn more about the process and began i...