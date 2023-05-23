Connect with us

Politics

In pursuit of state power

In pursuit of state power
POWER-HUNGRY : Boko

UDC President will not contest at constituency level

President of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko will go into the 2024 general elections without a constituency in order to concentrate on leading the coalition to victory.

Boko, who lost his previous constituency, Bennington North to Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s Annah Mokgethi in the last elections by a margin of 2,438, told a media briefing this week that his focus is to campaign for the whole party without disturbance from his own constituency.

“My role this time will be to lead the UDC’s campaign and to mobili...

