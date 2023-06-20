Connect with us

Another bite at the cherry for Dijeng

Another bite at the cherry for Dijeng
MOEMEDI DIJENG(L),ONALEPELO KEDIKILWE(R)

BDP reveals Serowe West by elections candidate

After weeks of uncertainty, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has finally endorsed a local businessman, Moemedi Dijeng as its candidate for Serowe West Constituency’s by elections.

This was confirmed by BDP’s Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse during a short interview with this publication on Wednesday night. Apparently Prior to deciding on Dijeng as an unopposed candidate, some party members had wanted former Minister Keletso Rakhudu back in the race.

Dijeng has been a perennial election loser having lost the 2019 general electi...


