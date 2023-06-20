Another bite at the cherry for Dijeng

BDP reveals Serowe West by elections candidate
After weeks of uncertainty, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has finally endorsed a local businessman, Moemedi Dijeng as its candidate for Serowe West Constituency’s by elections.
This was confirmed by BDP’s Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse during a short interview with this publication on Wednesday night. Apparently Prior to deciding on Dijeng as an unopposed candidate, some party members had wanted former Minister Keletso Rakhudu back in the race.
Dijeng has been a perennial election loser having lost the 2019 general electi...
In this article:Alliance for Progressives, BDP’s Chairman of Communications, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), Bulela Ditswe, Chimbidzani Chimidza, former Member of Parliament (MP), former Minister Keletso Rakhudu, Gaotilwe Omphile, James Kgalajwe, Kagelelo Kentse, Leremela Bogosing, Mmaletlhare Kgosikhumo, Moemedi Dijeng, Mokgobolelo Mokgobolelo, Monamodi Bagwasi, Onalepelo Kedikilwe, Serowe West Constituency, Serowe West Constituency Office Administrator, Tshekedi Khama, Umbrella for Democratic Change’s Roland Kambula
