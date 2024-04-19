Huawei advances next-gen ICT

Huawei Telecom Congress 2024 Sets Stage for ICT Advancements The Huawei Telecom Congress 2024 commenced today with a resounding call for collaboration and innovation in the realm of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

In his inaugural address, the Minister of the Ministry of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Thulagano Merafe Segokgo noted, “Botswana is pursuing a digital transformation and mindset change agenda which has the objective of engendering and mainstreaming ICTs across all sectors of the economy.”

He further stated that the overarching goal is to ensure that ICTs become pervasive and indispensable tools, not limited to specific sectors but rather woven into the fabric of all economic activities.

This strategic approach underscores Botswana’s commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for innovation, efficiency, and sustainable development across its entire economic landscape.

The Commercial and Economic Counsellor of the People’s Republic of China to Botswana, Lan Yuqiang, praised Huawei’s role in promoting economic growth and development through ICT innovations and solutions.

He commended the Ministry of Communications, Knowledge, and Technology for its pivotal role in shaping Botswana’s ICT landscape and fostering growth and development.

Chen Wei, Vice President of Huawei Southern Africa Enterprise Business, underscored Huawei’s commitment to empowering operators and partners to unlock the full potential of 5.5G.

He highlighted Huawei’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions, designed to pave the way for a smarter, more interconnected future.

Meanwhile, Managing Director for Huawei Botswana Country Office, David Zhang underscored collective commitment among the government, industry leaders, academia and civil societies towards accelerating technological development.

Zhang acknowledged the long-standing partnership between Huawei and Botswana and how the two have played strategic roles in advancing telecommunications technology in the country. “These partnerships between governments, industry leaders, academia, and civil society underscores the collective commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of society”, he concluded.

In conclusion, the Huawei Telecom Congress 2024 represents a pivotal moment in driving ICT advancements and fostering collaboration across sectors.

Huawei Telecom Congress Botswana is an offshoot of Mobile World Congress (MWC), a GSMA sponsored telecom exhibition that takes place in Barcelona, Spain usually at the start of each year.