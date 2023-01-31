SDA pastor back in court for sex worker’s murder

You May Also Like
A 34-year-old woman who insulted her friend’s private parts during a bad-tempered row forked out P200 on Monday to save herself going to prison...
Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday...
Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...
Tears of joy as court frees old man for Christmas A Molepolole farmer who was recently locked up in police custody for wife beating...
Impact Fund uplifts Maun women while the environment says 'cheers' Despite the humble nature of her stall, it was still good enough to catch...