SDA pastor back in court for sex worker’s murder

Police yet to complete investigations used condoms to be tested for DNA

DNA test from a used condom is expected to be used to either link or exonerate a Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) pastor from a suspected murder of an alleged Zimbabwean commercial sex worker who was found dead in her house in Maun on Christmas eve.

The married pastor, 38-year-old Marvin Pelonomi Radihephi, is suspected to have killed 48-year-old Warricious Bhunu after he allegedly solicited sex services from her.

Appearing before Maun Magistrate Court on Tuesday this week, Radihephi’s attorney, Charles Tlagae...