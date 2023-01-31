Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SDA pastor back in court for sex worker’s murder

By

Published

SDA pastor back in court for sex worker's murder
Pastor Pelonomi Marvin Radihephi

Police yet to complete investigations used condoms to be tested for DNA

DNA test from a used condom is expected to be used to either link or exonerate a Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) pastor from a suspected murder of an alleged Zimbabwean commercial sex worker who was found dead in her house in Maun on Christmas eve.

The married pastor, 38-year-old Marvin Pelonomi Radihephi, is suspected to have killed 48-year-old Warricious Bhunu after he allegedly solicited sex services from her.

Appearing before Maun Magistrate Court on Tuesday this week, Radihephi’s attorney, Charles Tlagae...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

The price of a rude message The price of a rude message

News

The price of a rude message

A 34-year-old woman who insulted her friend’s private parts during a bad-tempered row forked out P200 on Monday to save herself going to prison...

15 mins ago
BDF officer in court for wife's murder BDF officer in court for wife's murder

News

BDF officer in court for wife’s murder

Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday...

1 week ago
Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023
Divided by mis-trust Divided by mis-trust

News

Divided by mis-trust

*Village fails to nominate kgosi

17/01/2023
Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

News

Trying new things

*A life of hustle and adventure south of the border

17/01/2023
Murder most strange Murder most strange

News

Murder most strange

*Pastor accused of buying sex then killing sex worker

17/01/2023
Festive freedom Festive freedom

News

Festive freedom

Tears of joy as court frees old man for Christmas A Molepolole farmer who was recently locked up in police custody for wife beating...

27/12/2022
Sparkling with glass Sparkling with glass

Business

Sparkling with glass

Impact Fund uplifts Maun women while the environment says 'cheers' Despite the humble nature of her stall, it was still good enough to catch...

20/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.