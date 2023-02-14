Fun-times for Fankie

Long-serving Motsaathebe takes the chair

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s most loyal son, Fankie Motsaathebe has finally been rewarded for his decades of unwavering service with a plum leadership position.

The long-time servant was elected unopposed as Goodhope’s first ever Chairman following the council’s recent upgrade from sub-district to full district.

Despite regularly being undermined for his lack of height, Motsaathebe is a popular figure in politics, both in and outside Botswana, having represented the country well on past international assignments.

An active supporter o...