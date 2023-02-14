Fun-times for Fankie

You May Also Like
Finance
WATCH: Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, this week shared budget estimates for the 2023/24 Financial year, revealing top five Ministries that share a combined...
Finance
Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter,...
Business
Government of Botswana has committed an amount of $2.7 million(Approximately P33.5 million) as an investment in Africa50 to become a country shareholder. However,...
News
Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...
News
'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...