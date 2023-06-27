Food for all

FoodBank Botswana target hunger-free nation In order to achieve a hunger free Botswana, FoodBank Botswana Trust (FBBT) aims to raise at least 100, 000 food hampers by November 2024. At an estimated cost of P50 million, the campaign seeks to wipe out hunger and malnutrition in Botswana as well as reducing food waste. To accomplish […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Chief Horticultural Officer at Department of Crop Production, FBBT Executive Chairman, Fidelis Molao, food nutrition security, FoodBank Botswana Trust (FBBT), grain crops, Kingston Mmolawa, Minister of Agriculture, Mmoloki Khukhutha, Prevalence of Food Insecurity, Statistics Botswana report
Click to comment