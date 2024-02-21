Five men from various locations in the Kweneng District have been remanded in custody by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on charges of burglary and theft from a Chinese man’s residence.

The accused individuals, Agisanyang Khupologo (29) and Atang Piet (23) from Masetedi ward in Kumakwane, Thapelo Joseph (28), commonly known as ‘Teaspoon’ from Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole, Kealeboga Badirile (33) of Kgosi ward in Metsimotlhabe, and Jacob Tshwene (37) from Herero ward in Gabane, each face two counts of burglary and stealing from a dwelling house.

The alleged incident took place on February 10, 2024, when the men, acting jointly, reportedly broke into the residence of Gong Youfeng, a 62-year-old Chinese man residing in Kumakwane.

The stolen items include clothes, a 19kg gas cylinder, an iPhone, and 630 Yuan in cash, with a total estimated value of P11,745.

Youfeng, who had locked his house before leaving for Gaborone, discovered the break-in upon his return.

The suspects had reportedly damaged the sitting room door to gain entry and stole the mentioned properties.

During the court arraignment, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Libumbo Lebala informed the court that the investigation was ongoing, and some items had not yet been recovered.

He also submitted a bail-opposing affidavit from the investigating officer.

Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi remanded the accused in custody until the next mention scheduled for March 18, 2024, as the investigation continues.