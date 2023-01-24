Film industry disruptor

Woman on the rise

Mmakgosi Anita Tau is a big name in Botswana’s filmmaking industry. She is all about breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings and making a positive impact in the world.

Currently completing her Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) in Film at Syracuse University, Tau has made a name for herself as a poet, filmmaker and mental health activist.

The Voice reporter Leungo Mokgwathi sat down with the all-round prolific to explore her life in the creative industry and the impression she continues to make internationally.

When did you know that making films was your calling?

A...