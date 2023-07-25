Duo caged for border jumping

Two Zimbabwean border jumpers will spend the next year of their young lives in a Botswana prison after being caught in the country illegally. The duo, Given Sibanda, 22, and Mfowabo Nkomo aged 21, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where they quickly admitted to being illegal immigrants. It was heard that the […]
Given Sibanda, Mfowabo Nkomo, Francistown Magistrates Court, Maitengwe village, Tshepo Magetse
