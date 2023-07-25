Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Duo caged for border jumping

By

Published

Duo caged for border jumping
IT'S A GIVEN: Sibanda(L), OFF TO PRISON: Nkomo(R)

Two Zimbabwean border jumpers will spend the next year of their young lives in a Botswana prison after being caught in the country illegally. The duo, Given Sibanda, 22, and Mfowabo Nkomo aged 21, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where they quickly admitted to being illegal immigrants. It was heard that the […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

No brotherly love No brotherly love

News

No brotherly love

*Bluetown boy, 16, accused of teen brother's murder

7 days ago
'Hunger made me do it!' 'Hunger made me do it!'

News

‘Hunger made me do it!’

*Hungry herdboy gets five years for stealing calf

7 days ago
A sharp stab in the back A sharp stab in the back

News

A sharp stab in the back

*Woman steals friend's baby daddy and drags baby mama to court

7 days ago
HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence

News

HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence

Maun Magistrates court has slapped a man convicted for two counts of rape to twenty years in prison. When passing sentence this week, Chief...

7 days ago

News

BDF Army Captain arraigned before Extension II court for the murders at Village Garrison.

WATCH - Captain Mogomotsi Sepopa, the BDF army officer accused of fatally gunning down two women on Monday at Gaborone Village Garrison has been...

19/07/2023
Sticky fingers, loose lips Sticky fingers, loose lips

News

Sticky fingers, loose lips

*Suspects overheard at court seemingly discussing plot to kill Magistrate

18/07/2023
The wait goes on The wait goes on

News

The wait continues

*Still no postmortem results released six months after soldier's wife's death

18/07/2023
Robbery suspect gets bail Robbery suspect gets bail

News

Robbery suspect gets bail

A robbery suspect who allegedly broke into a house with his friends and assaulted a woman and before robbing her of shoes and a...

04/07/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.