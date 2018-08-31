A few years back political commentator Tumy Modise was in a public spat with local celebrity and poet Berry heart.

Tumy accused Berry Heart of publicizing her naked body on social media knowing very well that there are young people who look up to her.

This week the very same Tumy posted on her instagram page pictures of her in a bikini while in Cape Town.

What do you call that Tumy? Double standards, since you are now doing the very same thing that you bashed Berry Heart over?

E ne e reng jealous mo ngwaneng?