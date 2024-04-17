Couple in court for child neglect

A couple in Molepolole has been ordered to take good care of their 13-year-old daughter or face the full wrath of the law. The duo, 38-year-old Goitseone Kesupang from Phuthadikobo ward and Boago Ranko, 46, from Gasiko ward appeared before the Molepolole Magistrate Court facing a single count of child neglect.

Court heard that the couple had abandoned their teenage daughter for seven months between June 2023 and January this year.

According to evidence presented before court Kesupang left her daughter on her own to move in with her boyfriend.

The child’s heart-wrenching predicament was discovered by a teacher who noticed signs of starvation and unsatisfactory personal hygiene.

Court learnt that when questioned, the teenager revealed that she had no food to eat and only survived on handouts from her neighbours.

Her condition also came to the fore, after she turned up for medical attention at a local clinic unaccompanied by a parent.

An on duty nurse informed social workers who immediately launched an investigation and referred the matter to the police.

A case was opened for the couple and they were arrested.

However, during the court proceeding, the Prosecutor, Inspector Future Modisadife did not object to the two being given bail on the grounds that they had to be freed to take care of their daughter.

Kesupang and Ranko who pleaded not guilty to the offence were fortunately given bail and will appear for mention on June 25th, 2024.