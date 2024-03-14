Choppies making a difference in all walks of life

For 37 years, since the first Wayside supermarket opened up in Lobatse, Choppies has been making a difference in Botswana, creating employment and contributing economically through tax payments.

However, that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Motivated by a spirit of ‘botho’ and the desire to set a good example as a leading corporate, Choppies continues to impact positively on local lives, giving back to communities through donations and sponsorships as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Based on the principle of shared value, Choppies is pushing for gain for everyone in the society; indeed, a look into Choppies CSR indicates a strong urge to drive a societal change.

To achieve this, Choppies Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kebonyemodisa Kebonyemodisa says the company often goes above and beyond.

“On a yearly basis we are given a budget to spend but we exceed it by millions of Pulas in an effort to assist Batswana. In each and every sector we are trying by all means to create balance and helping where necessary. We try to do sustainable donations on a long-term basis and have maintained the same sponsorship such as incentives for Olympics every four years. All this is a mandate to assist disabled, less privileged and other members of the community – that’s why we stretch ourself to assist in sports, creative arts and housing. We also have interest in education and although we don’t give out scholarships we reward students who perform well in their programmes as a way of encouraging them,” explains Kebonyemodisa.

Delving into Choppies’ proud history of giving, we look back at some of their notable contributions from 2023…

HOUSING

Since the inception of its National Housing Appeal initiative in 2010, Choppies has been on a mission to donate houses to those that need them most.

With a commitment to build 156 houses under the scheme, to date the retailer has built and given away 60 houses to beneficiaries.

Last year alone, Choppies constructed five houses in various villages for the less privileged and disabled.

IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS

Doing their best to ensure no-one goes hungry in Botswana, Choppies are famous for donating food.

Last year, on the invitation of Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, the supermarket donated food hampers to the less privileged residents of Kedia. Adding a special sparkle to festivities, some of the food stuff was utilised at the village Christmas gathering held at Kedia Kgotla, ensuring a Merry Christmas for all.

The same treatment was extended to Maunatlala, with Choppies assisting with food hampers and refreshments to aid the elder’s year-end food supplement.

Choppies also partnered with Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) to donate food hampers to a former DBS employee who lost their properties in a house fire in December.

As a final cherry on top, Choppies became part of the popular Brave Heart concert, sponsoring the show with P30, 000 worth of food hampers.

Held in Mogabane, the festival’s 2023 edition came with a twist, with revelers expected to bring donations of food parcels in order to be part of the music show.

All food collections went to the less privileged in Mogobane and surrounding areas.

SPORTS

Choppies has a proud tradition of giving back to local sports, mostly through rewarding athletes post competitions such as Olympics and World Championships.

However, the retailer has since gone a notch higher, flexing their muscles to showcase their interest in nurturing sports.

Following his record breaking performances in Hungary at the World Athletics Championships, Letsile Tebogo was given P250, 000 by Choppies as a well deserved well-done for his heroics and as an incentive to other athletes to reach for the stars.

In terms of local competitions, Choppies sponsors Orapa Half Marathon and Run Gabz by Night and the annual Matlolapata Soccer tournament in Mogoditshane.

FASHION

In an effort to diversify the scope of Choppies donations and sponsorship, the retail giant took a different turn last year, taping into the world of fashion.

The first to benefit was the local fashion label, Keno Suits, with Choppies sponsoring the winner of the labels’ annual competition with groceries for a year.

Another beneficiary from the fashion world was the Glitz and Glam Botswana Celebrity Awards, with the retailer injecting P50, 000 in prize money.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

This sector was anchored by the Mabu Project in collaboration with the South African High Commission and the Ministry of Health.

Designed to donate to all children across all District Health Management Teams in Botswana born on 1st January, Choppies has splashed out P30, 000 on the initiative as a way of appreciating the gift of life.

Further, to encourage healthy living, Choppies sponsored the Ramotswa-Mogobane Sports Day, which was aimed at helping the youth to practice healthy habits and eliminating non-communicable diseases.

Another to reap the rewards of Choppies’ kindness was the Kagisong Society in Molepolole, which was assisted with water and drinks during their Fitness Day, organised to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of oneself.

The list goes on and on, and includes sponsorships towards events such as the Toyota 1000 Desert Race, Jwaneng Town Council, The Broadcaster Organisation, Botswana Police College, Botswana Basketball Association and Botswana Athletics Association, which all benefitted from Choppies kind gestures in the year 2023.