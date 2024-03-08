Chombo edges closer to the crown

Continuing her momentum at the on-going Miss World beauty pageant in India, reigning Miss Botswana, Lesego Chombo, proved she has the substance to go with her sizzling good looks.

The 24-year-old stunner breezed through the Head-to-Head Challenge on Friday, blowing the judges away to secure a spot in the Top 40.

It means the Maun-born attorney is assured of a place at next weekend’s grand final, set for the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Described by Miss World organisers as ‘a crucial component of the competition’, the head-to-head segment gave contestants the chance to speak about their ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ projects and how it ties in with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Presenting ‘Genesis’ to the world, Chombo explained her project focuses on providing marginalised communities, particularly parents from disadvantaged backgrounds, with the know-how to raise their children to be responsible adults.

“My ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project has found a formula that creates sustainable development for economically disadvantaged communities while taking into account their limited financial means. We want a development program that equips parents with necessary skills and behavioral attributes of how to create a conducive environment for the economic, physical, social, mental and cognitive development of their children,” stated Chombo.

The smooth-talking beauty noted Genesis touches on five of the 17 SDGs, being: quality education, good health and well-being, zero hunger, no poverty, as well as strengthening global partnerships.

“We have intimate conversations with parents in economically disadvantaged communities, where we talk about issues such as nutrition, in order to end hunger and deaths caused by malnutrition. We also have conversation about creating a healthy home space in order to make sure we reduce deaths and preventable infections, while taking into consideration the illiteracy of these communities”

“We teach these parents how to nurture their children’s education. Under the genesis project we are very passionate about sustainability, we work with communities in order to implement this project,” she said.

Out of the 25 who made it the head-to-head last round, Chombo was one of five to win progression to the grand finale, along with: Misses England, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lebanon.

According to the Miss World website, the challenge was watched online by over 600, 000 people!