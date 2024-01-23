Bus driver sees red

A Francistown bus driver has been remanded in custody for allegedly seeing red and threatening to kill his nurse wife.

Gerald Estates resident, Thapelo Kealotswe, 43, found himself on the wrong side of the law on Saturday following a heated argument with his other half, Franscinah Kealotswe.

“O jele madi ngwanayana ke wena mme o tsile go nyela gompieno, ke tla go bolaya, ke tla go rema ka selepe (You used all the money, you will s*** yourself today. I’ll kill you, and I’ll chop you with an axe),” are the words that reportedly caused Franscinah to flee for her life, taking their young child with her.

The worried wife, a nurse based at Nyangabgwe Hospital, hurriedly reported the matter to the police, who arrested Kealotswe the same day.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard this was not the first time the giant bus driver’s aggressive language towards his wife had landed him in trouble.

It was revealed Kealotswe was previously convicted by Customary Court, receiving a suspended sentence for common nuisance after he threatened to stab Francinah with a knife.

Trying his luck for bail, the suspect promised to stay away from his wife if granted his freedom.

However, the prosecution pointed out that setting the accused free was a bad idea as the complainant was clearly still terrified of her husband.

“The victim does not feel safe and she had to run with the kid. The child is still traumatized as everything happened in front of him; he is to be taken for counseling,” noted DPP representative, Mompoloki Mabalane.

The prosecution’s request received the green light, with the Magistrate stating Kealotswe would remain locked up until the finalization of the matter.