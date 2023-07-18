Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Building big

By

Published

Building big
AMBITIOUS: BHC aims to deliver 1400 housing units in two years

BHC plan high-value projects to rebuild profits Aims to deliver 1, 680 Housing Units in two years After experiencing a huge dent in their profits for the 2022/23 financial year, Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) are eyeing much bigger numbers this time around. The parastatal expect to see the Pulas build-up as they commence on a […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Gohard comes to Ghetto Gohard comes to Ghetto

Business

Gohard comes to Ghetto

Motswako star-cum-businessman-cum-fashion designer, B-Block has returned to the city where it all began, opening an urban lifestyle store in Francistown. Located in Barclays Plaza...

11/07/2023
Cracked lives Cracked lives

News

Cracked lives

*From partners to sworn enemies Couple's divorce ends in bitter fight over tuition business *Ex-husband filed urgent court application last week

11/07/2023
ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre

Business

ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre

ABSA Bank Botswana Limited, one of Botswana's leading financial institutions, donated a Sick Bay to the Lephoi Centre for the Blind on Friday last...

04/07/2023
BERA to control cooking gas prices BERA to control cooking gas prices

Business

BERA to control cooking gas prices

Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) will control cooking gas prices from the beginning of September as a new liquefied petroleum gas law comes into...

04/07/2023
No proof, no case No proof, no case

Front Page

No proof, no case

State fails to submit DNA results in SDA Pastor- sex worker murder case DPP opts to withdraw charges against Radihepi Directorate of Public Prosecution...

28/06/2023
Sharpa punishment for knife thief Sharpa punishment for knife thief

News

Knife thief whipped

An unemployed man caught stealing knives from Marang Super Spar in Francistown was given a sharp reminder that crime doesn’t pay after being sentenced...

27/06/2023
My sex pest husband is abusive My sex pest husband is abusive

Front Page

My sex pest husband is abusive

Wife reveals use of corrosive Congo dust and handcuffs during sex She can go to hell-Husband Perverse sexual practices, damaged private parts as well...

21/06/2023
Invading the internet space Invading the internet space

Business

Invading the internet space

Meet the boss Liquid Intelligent Technologies opened its doors in Botswana in 2018 as a barely new entrant in the fibre and internet services...

20/06/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.