BTC injects P300 000 into UB golf day

By

Published

BTC injects P300 000 into UB golf day
APPRECIATIVE: BTC team at the Golf day

As part of its corporate social responsibility drive, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) took part in the 16th annual University of Botswana (UB) Fundraising Golf Day as a platinum sponsor, injecting P150 000 in the tournament. The sponsorship, which is in its second and final year is annualized at an amount of P150,000.00 which means […]

