Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BOPEU takes govt to task on labour issues

By

Published

BOPEU takes govt to task on labour issues
BOPEU PRESIDENT Masego Mogwera

At least 400 Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) delegates from across the country are expected to meet in Palapye from the 4th -8th of December for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

At the top of the list on the agenda of a meeting that will be held under the theme; building the 21st century labour movement through decent work and effective workplace structures, will be rationalisation of ministries and merging of state owned enterprises and its impact on jobs, BOPEU president, Masego Mogwera has revealed.

Earlier this year, government announced the rationalisation of m...

SING UP and Login to read full story.
Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

News

Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

Woolworths Botswana this week donated clothing worth P2 million to five charitable organisations. Bagodi Barona will receive clothes worth P650 000 for old age...

2 hours ago
Raised by a carton of chibuku Raised by a carton of chibuku

News

Raised by a carton of chibuku

The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...

1 week ago
No more grey days No more grey days

Business

No more grey days

*Botswana rolls out National Risk Assessment

15/11/2022
Chilling' out Fri 04 November 2022 Chilling' out Fri 04 November 2022

Entertainment

Chilling’ out Fri 04 November 2022

Lying Prophet Popular and controversial Aposttle King Mojadigo is indeed a strange man. Known for his knack to prophecy doom over missing people, the...

08/11/2022
Morupule's p3 billion dream Morupule's p3 billion dream

Business

Morupule’s p3 billion dream

New corporate strategy targets global coal markets Within the next five years, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) hopes to be producing three times as much...

08/11/2022
In off the post In off the post

Business

In off the post

BotswanaPost add BTC Smega to services In their continued efforts to make life easier for their customers, BotswanaPost have joined forces with Botswana Telecommunications...

25/10/2022

Business

Up your game!’

Masisi calls on private sector as inflation continues to hit hard With inflation hovering at highs not seen for over 14 years, President Mokgweetsi...

25/10/2022
Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022 Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

DJ KSB takes Mathuthu Banga on tour Starting next week, DJ KSB will embark on a nationwide tour dubbed, ‘Mathuthu Banga’ alongside rising South...

18/10/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.