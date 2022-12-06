BOPEU takes govt to task on labour issues

At least 400 Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) delegates from across the country are expected to meet in Palapye from the 4th -8th of December for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

At the top of the list on the agenda of a meeting that will be held under the theme; building the 21st century labour movement through decent work and effective workplace structures, will be rationalisation of ministries and merging of state owned enterprises and its impact on jobs, BOPEU president, Masego Mogwera has revealed.

Earlier this year, government announced the rationalisation of m...