BDF badge of shame

Female BDF soldiers in Mozambique implicated in prostitution rings

Disturbing reports coming from Mozambique suggest that some female Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers deployed for SAMIM operations have fallen into a dangerous cycle of prostitution to supplement their income.

With the biggest clientele coming from fellow military counterparts, especially South Africa, the environment is said to be so sexually accommodative, with rounds of sex going for as low as R300.

The sex trade by the female BDF members is said to have been going on for sometime now, leading to one of the cu...