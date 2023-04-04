Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

BDC seeks partner for Milk Afric

By

Published

BDC seeks partner for Milk Afric
MILK AFRICA: Latest Developments at Milk Africa Project

After US investors relinquished their equity and left the Milk Afric Project, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) is currently looking for potential partners for the project.

The Milk Afric project commenced in 2016, however its take off has been dragging for far too long.

Located in the township of Lobatse, the project was conceptualized with the aim to improve the local dairy industry as well as improve milk production and dairy products.

Without revealing much details, BDC Head of Corporate Affairs & Strategy- Boitshwarelo Lebang-Kgetse, said the corporation was at an advanc...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Sorry! no fries Sorry! no fries

Business

Sorry! no fries

*Potato shortage blamed on seasonality of the crop *Small traders bear the brunt of import ban

28/03/2023
Lobatse clay works ressurects Lobatse clay works ressurects

Business

Lobatse clay works ressurects

Lobatse Clay Works(LCW) has been thrown a lifeline with the once mighty brick producer set to reopen later this year. With owners Botswana Development...

28/03/2023
I am not depressed - Khama I am not depressed - Khama

News

I am not depressed – Khama

Former president rubbishes claims that he will die of short illness Former President, Ian Khama, has warned people who do not know him to...

22/03/2023
Swapping words for wigs Swapping words for wigs

Business

Swapping words for wigs

Budding journalist cuts from headlines to hairlines For as long as she can remember, Tshepo Michelle Gasha has wanted to be a journalist, an...

21/03/2023
Full steam ahead Full steam ahead

Business

Full steam ahead

BR make Mmamabula-Lephalale rail link inroads The dream of a new 100km railroad linking the Mmamabula coalfields with the mining town of Lephalale in...

14/03/2023
Time for textiles Time for textiles

Business

Taking IDM to the top

Meet the boss Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama,...

07/03/2023
Time for textiles Time for textiles

Business

Time for textiles

*Forgotten sector in the limelight as govt pledges support

07/03/2023
Ready for the wild Ready for the wild

Latest News

Ready for the wild

Wilderness Safaris holds refresher course for guides In its continued efforts to produce world-class guides, recently-rebranded Wilderness Safaris Botswana are conducting a refresher course...

28/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.