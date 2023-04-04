BDC seeks partner for Milk Afric

After US investors relinquished their equity and left the Milk Afric Project, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) is currently looking for potential partners for the project.

The Milk Afric project commenced in 2016, however its take off has been dragging for far too long.

Located in the township of Lobatse, the project was conceptualized with the aim to improve the local dairy industry as well as improve milk production and dairy products.

Without revealing much details, BDC Head of Corporate Affairs & Strategy- Boitshwarelo Lebang-Kgetse, said the corporation was at an advanc...